India News | 76 More COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan, State Tally Reaches 8,693

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 31 (ANI): Seventy-six more COVID-19 positive cases and one death have been reported from Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 8,693, said the state Health Department.

Thirty-three people have recovered and 20 have been discharged in the state today.

The total COVID-19 positive cases reported so far include 194 deaths, 5,772 recoveries while 5,099 people have been discharged till now. Jaipur has reported the maximum number of coronavirus positive cases mounting to 1,982. (ANI)

