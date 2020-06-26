Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum, reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took the area's tally to 2,218, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi has now improved to 140 days and the current growth rate of the pandemic is at 0.47 per cent, the official said.

The slum's coronavirus fatality count remained unchanged at 81 as no new death case was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

According to the official, Dharavi now has 1,019 active cases and the number of patients discharged so far is 1,118.

Spread in 2.5 square km area, Dharavi is the largest slum in Asia with a population of 6.5 lakh.

