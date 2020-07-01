Raipur, Jul 1 (PTI) With 81 new COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh's overall count increased to 2,940 on Wednesday, while the fatalities rose to 14 after a 62-year-old patient, a retired forest officer, succumbed, a health department official said.

Also, 53 patients were discharged from different hospitals following recovery from the disease, taking the numbr of such cases to 2,303, he said.

Of the new cases, 31 were reported from Raipur, 18 from Rajnandgaon, eight from Dantewada, five from Balod, four each from Kabirdham and Koriya districts, three each from Bilaspur and Kanker districts, two from Balodabazar, while one case each came from Narayanpur, Bijaspur and Mungeli districts, he said.

A retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer. who had tested coronavirus positive, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, he said.

The deceased, who was suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis and bilateral, was admitted to the AIIMS on June 29 with complaints of breathing difficulty and fever, a PRO of the institute said.

His COVID-19 sample tested positive following which he was shifted to the ICU. The patient developed cardiac arrest on Tuesday late night.

"Despite all resuscitative efforts, his condition deteriorated further and he succumbed at 12.40 AM on Wednesday," he added.

Meanwhile, the state health department has asked people who had travelled on a Raipur-bound flight from Delhi on June 21 to stay in quarantine after one passenger of this flight tested positive for coronavirus.

Passengers who landed at the Raipur airport by Indigo6E- 5039 flight on June 21 from Delhi are suggested to remain in quarantine.

"One passenger in the flight was detected COVID-19 positive, a departments statement said.

The department has also asked all the passengers of this flight to register their details on the helpline number 104, it said.

The number of active cases in the state is 623, as 2,303 people have been discharged after recovery while 14 others have died so far, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 2,940, new cases 81, deaths 14, discharged 2,303, active cases 623, people tested so far 1,63,662. PTI

