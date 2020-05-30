India News | 87 New COVID-19 Cases in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): As many as 87 new COVID-19 positive cases have cropped up in Indore on Friday, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.

The total number of cases in the district has climbed to 3,431, including 1,775 who have been discharged after the treatment.

After three more deaths due to coronavirus, the district's death toll has reached 129.

Samples of 34,738 people have been collected in Indore for COVID-19 testing. (ANI)

