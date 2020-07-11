Ahmedabad, Jul 11 (PTI) Coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 41,027 with 872 new patients being reported on Saturday, the state health department said.

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,034 with ten more fatalities, it said.

The number of recovered cases went up to 28,685 after 502 patients were discharged, it said.

There are now 10,308 active cases in Gujarat, out of which the condition of 73 patients is critical, the health department said in a release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 41,027, new cases 872, deaths 2,034, discharged 28,685, active cases 10,308 and people tested so far 4,57,066.

