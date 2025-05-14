Panic struck Tughlak Kamheda power house in the Purkazi area of Muzaffarnagar when a man tried to commit suicide inside the compound. The man was allegedly distressed after his electricity supply was disconnected due to non-payment of dues. The man owed about INR 50,000 as an outstanding electricity bill, which resulted in his power supply being disconnected. In anger over the matter, he attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself within the power station. The man, who attempted to hang himself, is suspected to be mentally unstable. The incident was witnessed by power department employees, who immediately came into action and managed to save the man in time. A two-day-old video of the whole incident has now gone viral on social media. The accident has triggered discussions in the neighbourhood. There has been no official announcement about the man's identity or his condition to date. Both the police and the Department of Electricity are probing the case. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: Woman Raped, Killed by Elder Sister’s Husband Who Wanted To Marry Her; Accused Burn Body To Destroy Evidence.

Man Hangs Himself at Power House Over INR 50,000 Bill

मुजफ्फरनगर: युवक ने बिजली घर में लगाई फांसी नाराज युवक ने बिजली घर में फांसी लगाई बिजली कनेक्शन काटे जाने से नाराज था युवक बिजली कर्मचारियों ने युवक को फांसी के फंदे से बचाया 50 हजार बकाया बिल को लेकर काटा गया था कनेक्शन 2 दिन पुराना बताया जा रहा है वायरल वीडियो पुरकाजी… pic.twitter.com/du9KmJ26EM — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) May 14, 2025

