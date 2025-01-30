New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah came out heavily against the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the assembly elections, accusing the Delhi government of opening liquor shops near schools, temples, gurudwaras in the nation capital.

Levelling plethora of allegations against AAP, Shah alleged a liquor scam of Rs 1200 crore, water board scam of Rs 28,400 crore and a school classroom scam of Rs 1,300 crore.

Also Read | Manoj Kumar Ram Attacked: Bihar Congress MP Injured After Unidentified Men Attack Him Over Land Dispute in Kaimur District (Watch Video).

"They had said that we will fight against corruption. Kejriwal had promised to make Delhi alcohol free but you opened liquor shops near schools, temples, gurudwaras," Shah said addressing a public meeting in the New Delhi assembly constituency.

"They did a liquor scam of Rs 1,200 crore, a water board scam of Rs 28,400 crore...a school classroom scam of Rs 1,300 crore...List is so long that if I keep on reading then the day for the victory parade of Parvesh Verma will come but the list won't end. They came with the promise of ending corruption but they adopted corruption itself," he added.

Also Read | 'India World's Go-To Launch Pad': PM Narendra Modi Shares 3 Infographics Showing Record Number of Foreign Satellites Launched From Country in a Decade.

The Home Minister was campaigning for BJP candidate Parvesh Verma from the seat and urged voters to make Verma win, adding that it will lead to a change in government automatically.

"This is the time to get rid of the AAP-DA government that has lied, deceived and cheated for 10 years. If you make Pravesh Verma win, Kejriwal's government will change automatically," said Shah.

Attacking AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal Shah said, "I have never seen in my life a person who lies so much and deceives so much (like Kejriwal). He (Kejriwal) had said that we would not form a political party, but we formed a party. He had said that he would put Sheila Dikshit in jail for corruption, but when he fell short of seats, he went straight to the lap of Congress and became the Chief Minister. He had sworn on his children that he would not buy a car or a bungalow, but he built a palace worth Rs 51 crore for himself."

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results set to be announced on February 8.

The Bharatiya Janata Party aims to reclaim power in Delhi after nearly 27 years, while the AAP, which dominated the 2015 and 2020 elections, seeks to retain its stronghold in the capital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)