New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The political war in Delhi has been soaring between the two parties - AAP and BJP.

In a fresh development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday took a jibe at their opponent BJP and released a book with blank pages titled 'Achievements of BJP in Delhi'.

Sanjay Singh launched the book while addressing a press conference and said that they have released this book because BJP won't tell about its achievement on themselves.

Taking a potshots on the BJP-led Central government, Singh said that everything is "written" in this book about the promises which BJP had made, whether it is about giving permanent houses, doubling the MSPs for formers, strengthening the rupees or protecting the border.

AAP MP said, "Modi ji had made many promises after becoming the Prime Minister. He had said that by 15th August 2022, everyone will get a permanent house, farmers will get MSP, the rupee will be strengthened, the border will be protected... Regarding Delhi, he had said that permanent registry will be given to those living in slums. The BJP people could not tell what achievements have been made in those promises, we are releasing those achievements."

"We are releasing a book to tell what achievements the BJP has made as they are not ready to tell about it... Everything is written in this book, whether it's about getting Rs 15 lakhs in your account, permanent houses, lowering petrol prices to Rs 40, increasing the MSPs for farmers..." he added.

The AAP MP also stepped up his attacks at the BJP leader Anurag Thakur saying that those who bow their heads at "Jinnah's grave" should not talk about patriotism.

Levelling allegations against the BJP, Singh said that BJP had supported the British in the freedom movement and formed the government with the party that supported Afzal Guru.

He further hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting Pakistan's PM in his oath ceremony.

Singh said, "Those who bow their heads at Jinnah's grave should not talk about patriotism. BJP's forefathers had supported the British in the freedom movement, formed the government with those with Muslim League... they formed government with party who supported Afzal Guru... Will Anurag Thakur, a gunman type leader, teach us patriotism? Do we need to hear about patriotism from Modi who called the ISI and got Pathankot investigated? Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister who invited the Prime Minister of Pakistan in his oath ceremony."

The AAP MP also took a jibe at their INDIA' bloc ally Congress and said that they don't have any key player in the upcoming assembly elections.

It is worthy to note Congress and AAP are fighting Delhi assembly elections separately however, they have fought the Lok Sabha 2024 elections together.

"Congress party is not a player in Delhi elections. They make allegations every day. Focus on your election and wait for the result," Singh said.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

