New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Questioning the AAP's candidate selection in Bijwasan, BJP leader Kailash Gahlot has alleged that the "so-called morality and ideals" of the ruling party in Delhi are "now in complete decline".

Gahlot, who is the BJP's candidate from Bijwasan, said the "promises on which the party came to power remain unfulfilled".

"The most shocking part is that AAP has fielded Surendra Bhardwaj from the Bijwasan assembly seat despite multiple FIRs against him, including a fresh case registered just yesterday. For the AAP, 'honesty revolution' now seems to mean leading in criminal cases," alleged the former AAP minister and two-time MLA from Najafgarh.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Gahlot revealed that he had resigned from both the ministerial post and the AAP earlier on November 17 last year, citing the party's moral decline and failure to fulfill its promises.

Gahlot joined the BJP a day after resigning from the AAP.

There was no immediate response available from the AAP.

Gahlot won from the Najafgarh constituency in 2015 and 2020 on an AAP ticket.

He faces a direct contest with AAP's Surendra Bhardwaj and Congress candidate Devinder Sehrawat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8.

Gahlot's remarks come amid an intense election battle in the national capital, where the AAP is seeking a third consecutive term. His allegations add to the mounting challenges for the AAP, which is already under scrutiny over various political and governance issues.

