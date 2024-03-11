India News | AASU, 30 Organisations to Burn Copies of CAA Across Assam

Guwahati, Mar 11 (PTI) The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and 30 indigenous organisations on Monday said it will burn copies of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) across the state.

It also announced of a series of protest programmes, while also taking forward its legal battle against the Act, AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya told PTI.

"We will continue with our non-violent, peaceful, democratic movement against the CAA. Alongside, we will also continue our legal fight," he said.

Bhattacharjya asserted that the indigenous people of Assam and North East will never accept CAA.

"On Tuesday, copies of the CAA will be burnt by the North East Student Organisation (NESO) in all the state capitals of the region.

"AASU and 30 organisations will also take out torchlight processions in Assam, and launch a satyagraha from the next day," he said.

