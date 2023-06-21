New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) About 20,000 people with disabilities performed yoga on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga across the country, the Ministry of social justice and Empowerment said on Wednesday.

The ministry, in a statement, said, 3,000 Persons with Disabilities (PWD) such as visual impairment, hearing impairment, locomotors disability, intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism, cerebral palsy, thalassemia etc from across the country performed Yoga at National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), Secunderabad.

The UN General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India in 2015.

