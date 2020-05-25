India News | Action Has Returned to Indian Skies, 532 Flights Operated on Monday: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that 532 flights operated on Monday, the first day of resumption of domestic flights after suspension in the wake of lockdown, and "action has returned to Indian skies".

He said 39,231 passengers travelled by the flights and the number of would increase further with the resumption of operations in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

"From no domestic passenger flights yesterday to 532 flights and 39,231 passengers today, action has returned to Indian skies. With Andhra Pradesh set to resume operations from tomorrow and West Bengal from 28 May, these numbers are all set to increase further," the minister said in a tweet.

While long queues were seen at some airports, a handful of passengers were seen in a few others.

The domestic flights were suspended in March due to lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The country is in the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. (ANI)

