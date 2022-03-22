Amaravati, Mar 22 (PTI) Active COVID-19 cases fell below the 500-mark to 485 in Andhra Pradesh as the state reported 30 fresh infections on Tuesday.

The latest health bulletin said 51 infected persons got cured in the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Tuesday while no deaths due to the virus were reported. The cumulative cases have now touched 23,19,297, recoveries 23,04,082 and deaths 14,730.

All 13 districts reported new cases in single digit in the last 24 hours.

East Godavari and Visakhapatnam registered seven cases each and West Godavari six.

Four districts logged one new case each while four more reported zero cases.

