Visual of Actor Rana Daggubati at ED in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): Actor Rana Daggubati on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate Hyderabad zonal office where he was questioned for seven hours, in connection with the 2017 Tollywood drugs case.

Earlier on September 3, Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh and Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Kaur were summoned by ED.

ED has summoned several other Tollywood film personalities in the drugs case.

According to the sources, actor Ravi Teja is summoned by ED on Thursday.

A Tollywood drug racket was busted in July 2017 in Hyderabad after the arrest of a musician and two other persons and drugs were seized from their possession. (ANI)

