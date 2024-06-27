Kolkata, June 27 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday expressed surprise at the use of Section 144 CrPC to prevent BJP workers from staging a sit-in at the Raj Bhavan gate, questioning why different standards were applied when TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a protest at the same spot in November.

Despite this, Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, expressed confidence that justice will prevail and pledged to abide by Calcutta High Court's decision, where the case is being heard.

Adhikari's comments came in response to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assertion that the BJP is insisting on holding protests at the same location as Banerjee's sit-in to emulate the TMC, claiming they lack a real agenda.

Banerjee criticised the BJP's attempt to follow the TMC's actions and questioned if such rallies would be permitted in Delhi. She also emphasised that her government will not allow the Esplanade area near Victoria House to be blocked by rallies, noting that the TMC only holds one programme there annually on July 21 to honour Youth Congress workers killed in police firing in the early 90s.

Adhikari countered by asking if Section 144 CrPC was in effect during Abhishek Banerjee's protest, arguing that if prohibitory orders are always in place in that area, they should apply to everyone equally.

Adhikari had approached the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to hold protests with post-poll violence victims at the same spot, citing previous approval given to the TMC. He sought permission to hold a sit-in before Raj Bhavan on July 7, a Sunday. The case is scheduled for another hearing next week.

