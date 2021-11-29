Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that if the West Bengal government pays 25% of the ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh to kin of those who died of COVID, the centre would also be forced to pay 75% of the amount.

Chowdhury also demanded revising the COVID-19 death register.

"The SDRF norms require 75 percent of 4 lakhs, which is Rs 3 lakhs to be paid by the Central Government and the remaining 25 percent, which is 1 lakh, to be the share of the State government. We demand that you commit to upholding the state government's share of the 4 lakhs ex gratia payment so that it pushes the Central government to fulfil its commitment to the affected citizens," he said in the letter.

"We also demand revising the COVID-19 death register with immediate effect," he added in the letter.

We demand a detailed survey to create an authentic COVID-19 death register so that all this excluded could rightfully access compensation.

The Central Government of India submitted a detailed affidavit in Supreme Court mentioning that it will pay only Rs.50,000 as ex gratia to the families of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) the compensation amount is shared by the Centre and State in 75 percent-25 percent respectively.

Later the Central Government revised this notification and reduced the ex-gratia payment to Rs. 50,000, read the letter.

The SDRF norms require 75 percent of the 4 lakhs, which is 3 lakhs to be paid by the Central Government and the remaining 25 percent, which is 1 lakh by the State Government, as per the letter.

The meagre amount of Rs. 50,000 as ex-gratia compensation is insufficient. The central government has argued that giving 4 lakhs as compensation would leave the government with insufficient capital to deal with COVID19 itself," stated the letter. (ANI)

