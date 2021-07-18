Leh, Jul 18 (PTI) The administration is working with the vision of taking 'Made in Ladakh' products to newer markets, Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur said on Sunday and urged artisans to link their traditional training with modern techniques to produce items which are relevant to the present market.

Mathur was speaking during his visit to the ongoing training programme for artisans working with Pashmina here.

The 12-day program has been organized by the Ladakh's Industries and Commerce department in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar and will concluded on Sunday.

Addressing the artisans from Leh and Kargil, Mathur expressed happiness about their eagerness to learn, reflected by the number of participants, and the products made by them, and stated that such an attitude is required for progressing in life.

Speaking about the vast potential in the handloom and handicrafts sector, both nationally as well as internationally, the Lieutenant Governor said taking "Made in Ladakh" products to newer markets is the vision that the administration is working with.

"You must try to link your traditional training with modern techniques to produce products which are relevant to the present market," he said.

He added that the artisans' demand for more elaborate training and assistance in marketing will be addressed by the department.

Advisor Umang Narula stated that over the past years, the administration, under the leadership of the Lt Governor, has had many national level participation for artisans, and asserted that such representations will be expanded.

During the event, Narula announced the LG's approval for Ladakh's representation at the Dubai Expo next year.

An MoU was also signed by director, department of Industries and Commerce, Moses Kunzang and director, NIFT, Dr Vani to collaborate for the development and promotion of handloom and handicrafts of Ladakh.

