Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Following the uproar, Bharatiya Kisan Union President Naresh Tikait has expressed "regret" over his earlier remark terming the government's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan a "wrong" step, and said the entire nation is united after the Pahalgam attack.

The Centre has put the treaty on abeyance as a countermeasure against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 tourists were killed. The treaty allocates 20 per cent of the water from the Indus River System to India, with the remaining 80 per cent to Pakistan.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jitan Ram Manjhi Meets Amit Shah, Confirms Seat-Sharing Talks to Be Held in June-End.

"The farmer knows the worth of water... My statement was presented distortedly... I express regret and I should not have made such a statement...The entire nation is united," Tikait told ANI in Muzaffarnagar.

He also said, "There must have been a lapse from the government," which resulted in the tragedy.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Nawaz Sharif Wants Diplomatic Channel to Be Used to Ease Tensions Between India and Pakistan, Says Report.

Earlier on Monday, while speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "This is a wrong decision. The (Indus) treaty should have continued. We are against this. We are farmers, and every farmer needs water."

BJP leaders, including the party's Kisan Morcha President Rajkumar Chahar, had strongly criticised Naresh Tikait for "speaking the language of Pakistan" on the Indus Water Treaty.

"PM Modi has taken many steps, including stopping water going to Pakistan. But BKU President Naresh Tikait has said that the steps taken by the government of India are wrong. He has said that the river water going to Pakistan should not be stopped, as it will affect the farmers," Chahar said.

Accusing Tikait of compromising national interest, Chahar said, "Naresh Tikait has started speaking the language of Pakistan. He should be ashamed. I condemn his statement. He should apologise to the nation."

After facing intense backlash from BJP leaders, the farmer leader's brother, Rakesh Tikait, jumped to his rescue, and said they are "with the government."

"A lot of people from the press were questioning him (Naresh) about the issue (Indus Water Treaty)...There is no such intention. We are with the government and our armed forces on this issue. Strict decisions should be taken and we will stand with them," Rakesh Tikait clarified.

India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, which allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank. It is recognised as one of the most successful international treaties, as it has endured the 1965, 1971 and 1999 Kargil wars between the two nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)