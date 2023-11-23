Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): After Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to implement the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Ghaziabad. The move is part of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ongoing efforts to make cities in the state smart and give commuters a seamless experience while travelling, said officials.

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has already initiated the process of developing a network of integrated CCTV cameras in the city through the upgradation of the existing ones and the installation of new cameras with a view to making traffic monitoring and operation smart.

Once completed, the exercise will strengthen the video management system (VMS) of Ghaziabad city, which will help in monitoring and controlling emergency traffic situations as well as a crime through effective surveillance. The process of appointing a Master System Integrator for the operation and coordination of all these works has also been started.

It is worth mentioning here that the UP government has already prepared a detailed action plan to implement the system in all the major cities of the state.

In line with the intention of CM Yogi to implement ITMS in Ghaziabad, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has invited applications for the appointment of a Master System Integrator through RPF, said officials.

The work allocation process will be completed through an e-tender and the agency to be given the responsibility of Master System Integrator will have to develop a VMS with live footage assessment and a storage capacity of more than 500 integrated CCTV cameras in the city.

Processes like control room operation and the upgrade of CCTV, including the feed storage process, will be completed by the Master System Integrator. Apart from this, various processes, including remote assessment, control room access, and cloud and storage capacity management, will have to be completed.

Integrators will also be determined on the basis of various parameters and they will be allotted the work only after passing through the evaluation process and completing several targets, including working prototypes.

In the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), the timing of red and green lights is automatically set according to the pressure of vehicles on red lights through high-definition cameras, including CCTV in cities.

Through the Red Light Violation Detection Camera, the traffic police sitting in the Command Control Room can also keep an eye on those drivers who jump the red light. Apart from capturing the images of such people, this camera automatically issues the challan on the basis of the vehicle number.

Through this, challan action can be easily taken even against drivers without a helmet and seat belt.

ITMS not only helps in traffic management but also helps in maintaining law and order. It can be immensely helpful to the police force in nabbing criminals.

With the help of surveillance cameras installed on roads, the police can easily identify suspects while sitting at the command centre and arrest them after tracing their locations.

Apart from this, in case of any emergency, the situation can be assessed on the basis of the live footage obtained, surveillance of the concerned area can be done and appropriate action can be taken to tackle it. (ANI)

