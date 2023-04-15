Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Union Minister and Karnataka election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with former state chief minister Jagadish Shettar amid his ultimatum over the allocation of a ticket for the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment.

Shettar, a six-time MLA from the constituency who was reportedly advised by the party to stand down and not seek a fresh term as MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, following which his followers expressed their anguish against the party's high command.

Shettar on Saturday gave an ultimatum to the party and said that he would take a further decision after meeting with state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"Karnataka election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, CM Bommai and Pralhad Joshi coming to meet today. After the meeting, I will take a decision. Earlier, I was supposed to file a nomination by April 17 or 18, now, that might change. All parties want to take the opportunity of the situation," he had said.

His remarks came after a meeting held earlier today with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. His name did not figure in the first and second lists of candidates issued by the ruling party.

However, he said that he was hopeful of getting the ticket.

"I am still hopeful of bagging the ticket (from Hubli-Dharwad Central segment) and, as of now, no discussions are ongoing with any other party," Shettar had said.

"I believe in the high command and am hopeful of receiving a positive signal (on his candidature) from them. I haven't yet opened discussions with any other political party," Shetter added.

After being left out from the BJP's candidate lists, Shettar had issued an ultimatum to the party, saying he will consider his future political course if denied a ticket from his preferred segment.

The counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 13. (ANI)

