Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 22 (ANI): A bomb threat received via email at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Tuesday turned out to be a false alarm, airport officials said.

Security teams, including the CISF Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, carried out thorough checks but found nothing suspicious.

According to a statement from the Ahmedabad airport spokesperson, flight operations continued without disruption.

"Following the receipt of a threatening email on 22 July 2025, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, activated the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, and the threat was assessed as non-specific. CISF's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted comprehensive checks in line with standard security protocols," the spokesperson said in a statement.

After a thorough sweep of the premises, no suspicious object or activity was found. Airport operations have continued without disruption," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

