New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMA), New Delhi, has organised the SARANSH workshop in collaboration with the Department of Health Research (DHR) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), according to an official release.

The SARANSH (Systematic Reviews and Networking Support in Health) program is a flagship initiative by DHR aimed at building regional capacity for conducting systematic reviews across the country.

This workshop was inaugurated by Prof M Srinivas- Director, Prof KK Verma- Dean (Academics), and Prof. Govind Makharia- Associate Dean (Research) of AIIMS.

The workshop was conducted to empower medical facilities from seven northern states and Union Territories of India to undertake high-quality systematic reviews that can strengthen evidence-based healthcare practices in the region.

The five-day event brought together clinicians, researchers, and academicians from Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and also Ladakh.

The program focussed on hands-on training in systematic review methodology, which will serve as a critical tool for synthesizing and integrating clinical research findings to address key healthcare challenges in India.

The workshop was meticulously designed to train participants in conducting systematic reviews to inform clinical decision-making and health policy and enhance regional research capacities by creating a network of skilled professionals adept at synthesizing evidence. It also aimed to foster collaboration between clinical facilities and research institutions across northern states.

The workshop was led by an eminent panel of experts from AIIMS, ICMR and DHR who shared insights into the conceptual and practical aspects of systematic reviews. Enthusiastic participants engaged in hands-on training, learning how to frame research questions, perform literature searches, assess the quality of evidence, and apply advanced statistical techniques.

The program was supported and sponsored by DHR, the initiative reaffirms the government's commitment to strengthening India's healthcare research ecosystem.

Participants praised the workshop as a much-needed step toward bridging the gap between research and practice.

The SARANSH workshop is a significant step forward in India's journey toward achieving excellence in healthcare delivery through evidence-based practice. With its success, the stage is set for future initiatives to strengthen research and innovation in healthcare across the nation. (ANI)

