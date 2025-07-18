Amaravati, Jul 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that he set a target to link 15 lakh poor families with affluent donors under his 'poverty eradication' programme P4--Public Private People Partnership.

On March 30, Naidu launched the "P4-Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam" programme in Amaravati.

Under P4, he categorised affluent people who come forward to uplift the poor as 'Margadarsis' (guides) and the beneficiaries as 'Bangaru Kutumbam' (golden family).

"It is my goal to see that 15 lakh 'Bangaru Kutumbams' are adopted by 'Margadarsis' by August 15. For this endeavour, affluent people, corporates, industrialists and NGOs should come forward," said Naidu in an official release.

The CM had a dinner meeting with some of the Margadarsis at his residence in Undavalli, Guntur district.

Of all the programmes he undertook as the CM, Naidu said his 'zero poverty' programme is one of the closest to his heart.

"Those who have achieved success must now give back as part of their social responsibility," he asserted, adding that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is a global role model for philanthropy.

Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to 'eradicating poverty' in Andhra Pradesh by 2029.

So far, the government has identified five lakh beneficiary families and 47,000 mentors (Margadarsis) have registered to support them, the release said.

"Through the P4 programme, our mission is to uplift the bottom 20 per cent of the population both economically and socially and ensure a golden future for the poor," Naidu said.

