The air display by Sukhoi Su-30 and Rafale at the Hindon airbase on its 89th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (Photo/ANI)

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): On the occasion of 89th Air Force Day, fighter jets Sukhoi Su-30 and Rafale put up an air display at the Hindon airbase.

The air display was started with flag-bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colorful canopies.

Also Read | Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and 4 Others Convicted in Ranjit Singh Murder Case.

The flypast included heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft, and frontline fighter aircraft.

The ceremony will conclude with a spellbinding aerobatic display.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Becomes the Top Grossing Mobile Game Globally for September 2021.

IAF is celebrating its 89th anniversary today.

On the occasion of Air Force Day, the parade was held at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also presented the Vayu Sena Medal - Gallantry to officers.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat were present at the event.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.

The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)