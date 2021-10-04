Guwahati, Oct 4 (PTI) AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal on Monday appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to immediately halt evictions at Dholpur in Darrang district of Assam, which led to a bloody clash between farmers and police last month, leading to the death of two, including a 12-year-old boy.

Also Read | Mumbai Cruise Drug Racket: Who Are Arbaaz Seth Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha - Aryan Khan's Co-Accused in the Case?.

Expressing concern that the eviction drive may cause social instability in Assam, Ajmal in a memorandum to President Kovind also sought rehabilitation for those already evicted and compensation to those killed and injured in the police firing after violence broke out following the eviction drive on September 23.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death Over Dispute Regarding Rs 8,000; Accused Arrested.

Several other political parties have also earlier sought an end to the drive including the Congress and the CPI(M).

Ajmal who described the evictions as “inhuman”, also appealed that an IDP (Internally displaced person) certificate be given to those who were hit by erosion of land by the shifting course of the Brahmaputra river and a high level judicial inquiry into the firing incident.

Asserting the evicted people are Indian citizens and they have all the necessary documents in support of their citizenship, the AIUDF leader accused the BJP-led government of Assam of "targeting the linguistic minority community".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)