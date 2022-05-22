Mau (UP), May 22 (PTI) SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday said his ally Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has become "too used to air-conditioned rooms" and advised him to venture out more often to meet people.

On being asked if Yadav will not mind his advice, Rajbhar asserted that “the truth is bitter” and he has not said anything wrong.

"Akhilesh Yadav has become too used to air-conditioned rooms,” the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief said, addressing his party workers.

Asked later what prompted him to make such a statement, Rajbhar told PTI, "His (Akhilesh Yadav) party leaders complain that he does not meet anyone. He should venture out more often to constituencies."

Asked again if his statement would not be taken otherwise by Yadav or the SP, Rajbhar said, "Why should it be taken otherwise? Have I said anything wrong? Truth is bitter.”

“His leaders have told me that I should advise him so that he meets people, strengthens his party and shun his 'navratnas' (nine gems) who surround him,” the SBSP chief added.

Rajbhar also said Yadav's party men allege that he was prevented by his associates from forming government in the 2022 assembly elections.

“His people say his 'navratnas' did not allow him to form the government. The people were ready to vote for him but he was not ready to take votes," Rajbhar said.

Asked what will happen if SP snaps its ties with the SBSP over his statement, Rajbhar said, "I have formed the party (SBSP) on my own, and work on my strength. A person who requires me will come to me automatically."

The Samajwadi Party has 111 MLAs in the 403-member UP Assembly, while its ally SBSP has six MLAs.

