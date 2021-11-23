Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Alert has been issued in 18 villages of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district to evacuate the residences after Rayala pond's water reached warning level and started leaking following incessant rains in several districts.

Chittor Collector, Tirupati Urban SP on Monday alerted people in nearly 18 villages that are located near to the pond. Officials asked the villagers to immediately evacuate their houses and live in a relief camp set up by Government at Tirupati.

NDRF & SDRF teams have been called in for rescue operations if needed any.

Over 20,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps after the heavy rains wreaked havoc in southern Andhra Pradesh districts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore and Anantapur. More than a hundred villages, most of them in Kadapa, are presently inundated. The death toll has risen to 20 and over 30 are still missing, according to government officials.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and reviewed the flood situation with the district collectors Saturday. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM over the phone and assured him of all help. Officials said the situation on the ground was grim on Saturday as well.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in floods in Andhra Pradesh and urged party workers to extend all possible help to those affected.

"Floods have been causing serious damage in Andhra Pradesh. My condolence to those who've lost loved ones," Gandhi said on Twitter. "Dear Congress workers, please help in all ways possible," he also said. Floods have caused extensive damage in Andhra Pradesh

After the review meeting on the flood situation in Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa and Anantapur districts, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday decided to distribute essential commodities like rice, dal, edible oil, onions, and potatoes to all flood-affected families free of cost.

According to the government order, for the families whose houses were inundated/marooned in the floodwater, the state government will distribute 25 kilos of rice, along with 1 kg each of red gram, onions and potatoes. A litre of cooking oil will also be given to each family affected. (ANI)

