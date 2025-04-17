Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi has issued a fatwa against Tamil Nadu's actor-turned-politician Vijay, the President of the Tamil Nadu Vijay Karthik (TVK) party.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Razvi Bareilvi criticised Vijay for allegedly portraying Muslims negatively in his movies and for inviting individuals involved in gambling and liquor consumption to his Iftar party.

"He (Vijay) has formed a political party and maintained cordial relations with Muslims. However, he has portrayed Muslims in a negative way as those who spread terrorism in his films. Gamblers and liquor consumers were invited to his Iftar party. Due to all this, Sunni Muslims of Tamil Nadu are angry with him. They asked for a fatwa. So, in my answer, I have issued a fatwa mentioning that Muslims should not stand with Vijay," Maulana Razvi Bareilvi said.

Recently, TVK chief Vijay filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard a batch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The Supreme Court indicated that it may pass an interim order to stay certain key provisions of the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, and also expressed concern over violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan said, "The one thing that is very disturbing is the violence that is taking place. The issue is before the court, and we will decide."

The bench didn't pass any order but suggested that certain provisions may stay, including the inclusion of non-Muslims in Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards, powers of collectors in deciding disputes over Waqf properties and provisions on de-notifying properties declared as waqf by courts.

During the hearing, the bench said that it is considering passing an interim order which will balance equities.

"We will say - Whichever properties were declared by a court to be Waqf will not be de-notified or be treated as non-Waqf, whether it is Waqf by user or not. Second, the Collector can continue with the proceedings, but the proviso will not be given effect. Third, regarding Waqf Boards and Council... ex officio members can be appointed, but the other members have to be Muslims," said the bench.

CJI Khanna was about to dictate the order, but Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing Centre and other counsels who were appearing for parties defending the Act said they should be heard before passing the interim order.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday at 2 pm. (ANI)

