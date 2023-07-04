Dehradun, Jul 4 (PTI) The Alliance Francaise will soon set up its office in the capital city of Uttarakhand.

Alliance Francaise, a premier institution supported by the French government, aims to promote the education of French language and culture in Uttarakhand, an official release said here.

A delegation from Alliance Francaise, along with some prominent local citizens, on Tuesday called on R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary to chief minister, at the secretariat to apprise him of the plan. They also sought cooperation of the state government in establishing the centre.

The delegation was led by Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, the counsellor for Education, Science, and Culture at the French Embassy.

The delegation apprised Sundaram that with the support of Alliance Francaise and other local organisations, the government wished to have a presence in Dehradun in order to promote cultural ties and French education.

The French government will support setting up of Alliance Francaise in Dehradun to nurture education of French language and to promote cultural exchanges between Uttarakhand and France with the help of this centre, it added.

