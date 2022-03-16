Amethi (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Three people were killed and several others injured when two groups clashed at Rajapur-Gungawachh village over a land dispute.

The incident took place when two factions of the Yadav community clashed with sticks, killing three people, Amethi ASP Vinod Kumar Pandey said.

"Four to five injured have been rushed to the hospital. The incident took place due to a land dispute," he said.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the village and officials are camping in the village. A probe is on into the matter, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)