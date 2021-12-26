New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): As Delhi continues to witness a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital from Monday.

The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am.

Also Read | ‘Kashi Film Festival’ to Be Held For the First Time in Varanasi, Will Give New Identity to Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Delhi has witnessed 290 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of cases recorded since June 10.

With these active cases in the national capital has gone up to 1,103.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes 23-Year-Old Woman In Bhopal, Blackmails Her After Making Objectionable Video; Case Registered.

One person has succumbed to the infection in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 25,105. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)