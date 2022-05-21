New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several announcements on Saturday including a sharp cut in central excise duty on fuel prices, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi while calling him a 'sensitive leader' who 'cares for every section of the country'.

The government this evening announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, while also announcing to give a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Expressing his gratitude to PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who took to Twitter earlier this evening to make the announcements, Shah, who is currently on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, said the government has kept the concerns of the poor at the centre of its decisions throughout their eight years of power at the Centre.

"Modi ji is a sensitive leader who cares for every section of the country. Therefore, for the last 8 years, the concern for the interests of the poor, farmers and the general public of the country has always been at the centre of the decisions of the Modi government. I express my gratitude to @narendramodi ji and @nsitharaman ji for this public-friendly decision," the Home Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier today, noting that it is always "people first" for the BJP-led government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices, will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to citizens and further 'Ease of Living.'

Sitharaman while making the announcements, also referred to the Ukraine conflict and said that in addition to the fertilizer subsidy of Rs 1.05 lakh crore announced in the budget, an additional amount of Rs 1.10 lakh crore is being provided to help the farmers.

She also announced a reduction in the customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for plastic products where India's import dependence is high.

The Finance Minister further announced that the import duty on some raw materials of steel will be reduced, while export duty will be levied on some steel products. (ANI)

