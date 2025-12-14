New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin upon his appointment as the BJP's National Working President, calling his selection an "honour for BJP workers who toil day and night".

The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin as the party's National Working President. He will succeed Union Minister JP Nadda, who has served as the BJP National President since January 2020.

Amit Shah wrote on X, "Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, National President JP Nadda ji, and the senior leaders of the BJP Parliamentary Board--I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Nitin Nabin ji on his appointment as the National General Secretary by them. Be it as the National General Secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, or as the State President of the State Youth Wing in Bihar, or as the State In-Charge for Chhattisgarh, he has fulfilled every responsibility of the organisation with complete dedication and success."

Being a five-time MLA, Shah stated, Nitin Nabin possesses "extensive experience."

"In Bihar, having served five times as a legislator and as a minister in the state government, he possesses extensive experience of working among the people. His elevation today to the position of National Working President is an honour for every young BJP worker who toils day and night. I extend my best wishes to him for his new responsibility and successful tenure," the Union Minister said.

His predecessor, JP Nadda, also congratulated him, expressing confidence in his leadership. Nadda extended wishes for Nabin's successful tenure.

JP Nadda said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the dynamic BJP leader from the sacred land of knowledge and culture, Bihar, and Minister in the Bihar Government, Nitin Nabin ji, on his appointment as the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

"I am fully confident that under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and your leadership, the organisation will establish new dimensions with the sentiments of nation-building and public service. Heartfelt best wishes for your illustrious and successful tenure," the Union Health Minister added.

Minister of Road Construction of Bihar and five-time MLA, Nitin Nabin, is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. A young face for the BJP, Nitin Nabin carries the experience of governance, having served as a Minister in the Bihar Government multiple times.

Bihar Chief Minister and NDA ally Nitish Kumar extended wishes, calling Nabin a "dedicated and disciplined politician."

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shri Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the National Executive President of the BJP. It is a matter of great joy that Shri Nitin Nabin, a resident of Bihar, has been appointed as the National Executive President of the BJP. He has been elected as an MLA for the fifth time and is working with us as an energetic colleague in the cabinet. Nitin Nabin is a dedicated and disciplined politician. I am confident that his new responsibility will further strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party. I pray to God for his excellent health and a bright tenure," Nitish Kumar wrote on X.

Nitin Nabin has held the posts of Minister of the Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing and Law Department in the Bihar government.

In 2008, in the BJP, he served as a National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing. In 2010-2013, he became the National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha.

From 2016-19, he served as the Yuva Morcha State President in Bihar and was the BJP Election In-charge in Sikkim in 2019. In June 2019, he was made the Sikkim State BJP Organisation In-charge. (ANI)

