Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan starting Friday, during which he will attend a key programme at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) in Jaipur.

Ahead of Shah's visit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached the Police Academy and reviewed the programme venue and security arrangements. Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Sharma was also present during the inspection, officials said.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, DGP Rajeev Sharma shared details of the state-level police conference and the schedule of the Union Home Minister's visit. He said the state-level police conference was organised at the Rajasthan Police Academy on January 8 and 9, with the participation of senior police officers from across the state.

The DGP said that wide-ranging discussions were held during the conference on the role of the police in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision 2047 for a developed India. He added that deliberations focused on strengthening policing by making it more modern, accountable and people-centric.

Rajeev Sharma further said that, as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, students will be taken on visits to police stations on January 12, to mark Youth Day. The initiative aims to familiarise the younger generation with the functioning of the police and help them better understand legal procedures.

Providing further details of Amit Shah's Jaipur visit, the DGP said that the Union Home Minister will attend a programme at the Rajasthan Police Academy, where appointment letters will be distributed to 10,000 newly recruited police constables. He said that candidates who topped the recruitment process will receive their appointment letters directly from Amit Shah, while the remaining appointment letters will be handed over by senior police officers.

Responding to a question regarding reports of the Chief Minister's displeasure over actions taken by police from other states, DGP Rajeev Sharma clarified that the Chief Minister is not upset. He said that the Rajasthan Police remains fully informed at all times and that actions are taken in coordination with the concerned authorities. (ANI)

