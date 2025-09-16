New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended their wishes to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on his birthday, praising his role in accelerating the state's growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on social media platform X, Amit Shah wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri @pushkardhami ji. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, you are continuously working for the welfare of the poor along with the progress of Devbhoomi. I pray to Baba Kedarnath ji for your healthy, happy, and long life."

Also Read | Mandi Cloudburst: Flashflood Triggered by Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Himachal Pradesh; Roads Inundated and Vehicles Washed Away (See Pics).

Extending his greetings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also posted on X, saying, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honorable Chief Minister of the sacred land of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji! May you attain excellent health, a long and glorious life. Under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and your leadership, may Uttarakhand touch new heights of development; this is the prayer from Baba Kedarnath."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that his birthday on September 16 will not be marked with celebrations or formal events.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 16, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, the day will be dedicated to simplicity and service. He said that dedicating such occasions to serving society and those in need is the most valid form of celebration.

The Chief Minister stated that he would spend the day supporting disaster-affected people and extending assistance to the general public. He noted that many families in different parts of the state are facing hardships due to natural disasters. In such times, every section of society should step forward to support them. Every effort, he said, can become a source of strength and hope for the affected families.

He further emphasised that initiatives such as cleanliness drives, tree plantation, educational support, and disaster relief can serve as powerful tools for positive change in society. Service and sacrifice, he added, are the true identity of Uttarakhand, and if every citizen works with this spirit, the state will gain strength and renewed energy in every field. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)