Amravati, Aug 12 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amravati district rose by 154, which is the highest single-day addition so far, to 3,391 on Wednesday, officials said.

24 of the new patients are inmates of the Amravati Central Jail, they said.

With two deaths, the toll went up to 92 in the district.

A total of 149 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 2,203.

