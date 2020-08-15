Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Farmers of Amaravati region have continued their agitation against Jagan Mohan Reddy government for approving three capitals bill. They staged their protest even on Independence day.

They are holding agitation for the past 242 days and opposing Andhra Pradesh government's decisions of three capital bills. Holding the national flag and Amaravati flag together, they raised slogans demanding to keep Amaravati as capital for Andhra Pradesh.

Reportedly, people of Amaravati region villages have given almost 34,000 acres of land for the development of capital for the state.

Andhra Pradesh High Court had on Friday ordered the state government to follow the status quo until August 27, the day of the next hearing, regarding the three-capital cities decentralisation act.

The state government had issued two gazette notifications regarding the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and the Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act 2020 after state governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave assent to both the bills on July 31.

Opposing these acts to decentralise the state capital, many petitions are filed in the High Court. The court has ordered the status quo till the next hearing. (ANI)

