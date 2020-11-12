Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Amruta Fadnavis, wife of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, took a jibe at the Shiv Sena on Thursday over its performance in the Bihar assembly elections, calling it "Shav Sena".

`Shav' means corpse in Marathi.

Tweeting a video clip of Devendra Fadnavis' interview on Bihar polls, she said, "What is going on exactly? The Shav Sena did kill its own colleague (Congress) in Bihar.

"No matter where they are taking Maharashtra, but thanks for putting Bihar at right place," she tweeted.

Most of the Sena candidates lost deposits in the Bihar polls, while the Congress, which fought in alliance with the RJD, too performed poorly.

The Sena and Congress are part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

