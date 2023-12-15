Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Dr YSR Kidney Research and Super Speciality Hospital in Srikakulam district on Thursday.

Addressing the visible kidney problems in the Uddanam area, the Jagananna government has successfully implemented a lasting solution, investing a staggering Rs 785 crores. The much-needed relief comes in the form of the YSR Sujaladhara project and the Palasalo Dr YSR Kidney Research & Super Specialty Hospital.

Also Read | KP Viswanathan Dies: Veteran Congress Leader Passes Away at 83.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the kidney research center has a 200-bed hospital with dialysis units to provide comprehensive treatment free of cost. The people of Uddanam region have been suffering from chronic kidney diseases for over three decades, and the super speciality hospital is designed to provide state-of-the-art facilities like Radio diagnosis, Pathology, Microbiology, Biochemistry labs, Nephrology, Urology, General Medicine, Surgery, Dialysis, Research labs, etc. Further, people don't have to go to distant places for treatment.

Andhra Pradesh Government also inaugurated YSR Sujaladhara Project to supply purified drinking water to 807 villages in 7 mandals of Palasa and Ichchapuram by drawing water from the Hiramandalam reservoir.

Also Read | Afzal Ansari Conviction Suspended: Supreme Court Directs Ghazipur Parliamentary Constituency Not To Be Notified of Bye-Election.

The water supply project will draw water from the Hiramandalam reservoir, treat it, and supply it to the villages. It was designed considering the future population, which is expected to grow from 6.78 lakhs to 7.85 lakhs by 2051.

The Chief Minister also noted that the recruitments were completed for 42 doctors from various specialities, 154 para-medical staff, and 220 more in security, sanitation, and pest control posts. Over 375 people in total are available to serve the people.

Launching an attack on the previous Chandrababu Naidu government, Jagan Mohan Reddy said "The previous government led by Chandrababu Naidu has not even provided water to Kuppam and didn't care for the people of his constituency. Then how would he care for Uttarandhra?"

The Chief Minister added that the government has been conducting screening tests in seven mandals of the district to identify kidney diseases at the initial stage to provide free medicines through village clinics and health care.

"We have screened 232898 people above 25 years and 19532 of them were found to have higher than normal serum creatinine level. They have been getting treatments now," said the Chief Minister.

"We are giving Rs.5000 to non-dialysis patients. We have increased the pension for kidney patients to Rs 10,000. The government has been spending Rs 12.54 crore per month as a pension for more than 13,000 dialysis patients. Further, we have started a comprehensive study to find the root cause of kidney problems in Uddanam in collaboration with the central government organization ICMR and the George Institute of Global Health. We are also setting up a medical college in Markapuram with the Nephrology and Urology Division," said Chief Minister Jagan.

He said, "Along with Harvard Medical School, which has the best reputation in the world, North Carolina University is also being made an MOU by our government to work together with us."

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the government has given 2.10 lakh permanent government jobs, scheme benefits of YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Asara, Ammavodi, DBT Transfer of more than 2 lakh crore, and housing amongst the other schemes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)