Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): In the continuing row between the state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the hydel project on the Krishna River, Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Andhra cabinet had on Wednesday strongly condemned the attitude of the Telangana government regarding the usage of the Krishna river water for hydropower generation.

While speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, the state's Water Resources and Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar also criticised Telangana Ministers for using provocative language and verbally attacking former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy.

"Power generation is based on irrigation demands and Telangana is committing a vicious act by generating hydroelectricity even after objection by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). The state cabinet has condemned this act and would retaliate to their actions by all means," the minister said.

Assuring that the AP government is ready to bring projects under KRMB if required, Kumar said, "Telangana has been extending various projects like Palamuru, Dindi, Nettempadu without permission. AP government will write a letter to the KRMB on how Telangana is generating power illegally and would request them to cut down the wastage of water in 299 TMC of water allocated to them."

Kumar also said that the state government has been constructing irrigation projects as per the regulations and is using the water allocated to the state.

The minister said, "Full capacity of 44,000 cusecs of water from Pothireddypadu can be drawn only if water level reaches 881 ft in Srisailam. The water level should reach 854 ft at least to draw 5,000-6,000 cusecs."

He also said that Telangana can draw 6 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water at 800 ft level.

"Andhra Pradesh has been not able to draw Krishna flood water as water will be touching 881ft-885ft only for 15-20 days and to draw water at full capacity in less time, capacity should be increased by setting up lifts at 800ft level," he added.

Earlier, the Telangana government had condemned the Andhra Pradesh government for "illegal projects" on the Krishna river. They even said that the Andhra government was not paying heed to the instructions given by the NGT and the Centre, and the Telangana Cabinet had decided to launch a campaign among the people about the heavy losses that the irrigation sector in the state would incur due to the projects.

According to the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the State cabinet resented the Andhara Pradesh state government's illegal construction of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and Rajoli Banda Diversion Scheme's right canal.

The irrigation department officials informed the Telangana state government that they have already approached the National Green Tribunal on the illegal Andhra Pradesh Projects matter and cases are also filed in the Supreme Court. The Cabinet severely condemned the Andhra Pradesh government for not paying heed to the instructions given by the NGT and the Centre, it added. (ANI)

