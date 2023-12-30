Guntur, December 30: A six-year-old boy named Karthikeya was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while on his way to karate class in Guntur's Sampat Nagar Shiva Temple area early Saturday morning. The incident unfolded when as many as five dogs attacked the young boy. A motorist, who was passing the way intervened promptly and managed to rescue boy from further harm.

However, the little boy sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hosiptal for medical care, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Stray Dogs Attack Boy in Guntur

VIDEO | A pack of stray dogs attacked a six-year-old boy on #Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, earlier today. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/d6DwAWMWYW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2023

"Karthikeya, who had come to the area for the holidays, was unfortunately targeted by the pack of dogs near the temple premises. His concerned parents, who reside in Hyderabad, have been informed about the incident and are actively involved in monitoring his recovery," said the official.

