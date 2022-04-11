Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary at the camp office in Amravati on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (APCO) Chairman, Chilapalli Mohan Rao and Vijayawada Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, were also present on the occasion.

Also Read | ‘Bullet Train of Crime’ Running Under BJP’s Second Term in Uttar Pradesh, Says Akhilesh Yadav.

Mahatma Phule, along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth) to attain equal rights for peasants and people from lower castes.

Phule is regarded as an important figure in the social reform movement of Maharashtra. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Axe in Muktsar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)