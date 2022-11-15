Andhra Pradesh [India], November 15 (ANI): An elephant that fell into a well Monday night in Gundla Palle village of Chittoor on Monday night was rescued on Tuesday.

Locals of the area noticed the elephant and informed forest department and fire brigade.

Following which, a joint team of rescue officials reached the area and started the rescue operation.

In a video of the rescue operation that went viral on social media, the elephant could be seen trying to climb out of the well.

Forest officials then brought an excavator and broke a portion of brick wall surrounding the well, allowing the elephant to climb out.

A large of people including local villagers also gathered the area to catch the glimpse of the elephant as it climbed out of the well.

The animal later returned to the forest on its own after coming out of the well. (ANI)

