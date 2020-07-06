Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRCP government of running an "SMS testing racket" and cheating the public regarding the number of tests conducted. He further appealed to the Centre to look into the matter.

Chandrababu shared a video from Tadipatri town of Anantapur district, in which Susila, a ward health secretary said that she was asked to pool up some people for corona tests a few days ago, even though the samples were not tested, people received messages of their test results.

Also Read | Akhil Gogoi is Sick, Has Developed COVID-19 Symptoms, Says Wife Geetashree Tamuly in Facebook Post.

Chandrababu appealed to the Central government to look into the matter and 'expose the criminal motive behind the testing SMS testing racket'.

"From the beginning, the YSRCP Government has cheated people and the Centre regarding Covid testing numbers. This video from Anantapur Dist is proof of that. People who had not even given their samples have received SMS declaring them to be negative/positive," said Naidu in a tweet.

Also Read | Bishnu Das, Former State Minister and Biju Janata Dal MLA From Tirtol, Passes Away at a Private Hospital in Bhubaneswar: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

"Shocked that a Government can stoop to such level to cover their failures. 'One Million Covid tests' narrative woven by the AP Govt is either a sham/scam. I request the Centre to look into this immediately and expose the criminal motive behind the 'SMS Testing Racket' run by the Govt," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)