Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) SC Cell President and former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu on Thursday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of maintaining secrecy over his foreign tour, despite repeatedly claiming that his life is an open book.

Speaking to the media at the party's central office in Tadepalli, he asked why the government was not clearly informing the public about where the Chief Minister had gone, for what purpose, and whether the visit was official or personal.

According to a release, he stated that earlier Chief Ministers always disclosed their travel details through the media, but Chandrababu Naidu was behaving suspiciously by keeping even the General Administration Department in the dark. He said conflicting reports in sections of the media about London, Singapore, Bali, or personal travel had only increased public suspicion. He added that even leaders of the ruling party were giving contradictory versions, which raised serious questions about transparency.

Sudhakar Babu further said that rumours were spreading that the Chief Minister may have gone abroad to hide or manage money accumulated over the past eighteen months. He demanded that the government clarify the facts immediately and put an end to speculation.

He also alleged Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh for frequently travelling in special aircraft and helicopters. He asked whether such travel was possible on their official salaries and demanded disclosure of who was bearing the expenses. He said that if public money was being used, bills and expenditure details must be made public as per aviation rules.

Sudhakar Babu criticised the coalition government for starting the new year by preparing to impose an additional burden of Rs 4,500 crore through increased power charges.

He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had promised not to raise electricity tariffs for five years but had already imposed a heavy burden since coming to power. He said people were disappointed and demanded that the government honour its promises instead of deceiving the public.

Earlier, former YSRCP MP Margani Bharat strongly criticised Pawan Kalyan, stating that instead of honouring election promises, he is functioning as a political contractor to serve CM Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Human Resources Development of the state, Nara Lokesh.

Addressing the media on Saturday in Rajahmundry, Bharat said Pawan Kalyan has shown no "seriousness or accountability" as a minister and has "failed" to stand with the people.

He accused Minister Nara Lokesh of holding roadshows with land grabbers, sand smugglers, and anti-social elements, thereby signalling open support for illegal activities, while merely inaugurating projects developed during the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) regime without initiating a single new development programme in the last one and a half years.

Bharat said, "Unable to answer questions about governance failures, Lokesh has resorted to personal abuse against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which reflects political bankruptcy and a lack of respect for democratic values."

He highlighted "unfulfilled promises", including women's financial assistance, mounting fee-reimbursement arrears, and the privatisation of government medical colleges, calling them a betrayal of public trust. (ANI)

