New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The National Commission for Minorities on Monday issued a notice to Delhi's deputy commissioner of police over anti-Muslim slogans allegedly raised during a protest at the Jantar Mantar here and asked the official to apprise it of the action taken in the matter.

As directed by NCM Vice-Chairman Atif Rasheed, the panel has taken suo motu cognisance of the news in social media regarding an event organized under "Bharat Jodo Movement" which took place at Jantar Mantar, wherein anti-Muslim slogans were raised, the notice said.

"The same has hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community. You are directed to be present in the commission on 10.8.2021 at 12 noon," it said.

The commission has asked the deputy commissioner of police to furnish information as to what action has been taken against the people who raised such slogans, whether any arrests have been made and, if so, the sections under which the accused have been booked.

The commission also asked the deputy police commissioner to apprise it on whose permission was such an event organised and what are the measures taken to prevent such incidents in future.

Also, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and demanded stern action against the guilty.

Apart from this, a delegation led by Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, the General Secretary of the Jamiat, called on Jaspal Singh, the Joint Police Commissioner, New Delhi Range and Deepak Yadav, the DCP, at a makeshift camp at Jantar Mantar and handed over to them the copy of the letter.

It states that the hate-filled video was being circulated and shared by a large number of people on social media platforms. It has hurt the Muslims and peace-loving people across all communities, the letter said.

A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here is being widely circulated on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday, officials said.

Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Shipra Srivastava, the media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, said the protest was held under the leadership of advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay.

However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.

"The protest was held against colonial laws and demanding to abolish 222 British laws. We have seen the video, but have no idea who they are. The police should take strict action against the persons who raised the slogans," Srivastava said.

Upadhyay too denied any involvement in the anti-Muslim slogan-shouting incident.

"I have submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police to examine the video which went viral. If the video is authentic, then strict action should be taken against the persons who were involved in it," he said.

The video shows a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, "We have received a video and we are examining it. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and an investigation is in progress."

