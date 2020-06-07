India News | Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in North Kashmir

Srinagar, Jun 7 (PTI) Army has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

On the night of June 3, a patrol team of the Indian Army along the LoC spotted a group of Pakistani terrorists trying to infiltrate into Indian territory, an army spokesperson said.

He said on being challenged, the infiltrators retrieved back under the cover of darkness and inclement weather.

"In a hurry, the infiltrators left behind their rucksacks with winter clothing, batteries and other equipment to be used for their attempted crossing of the fence," he said.

The spokesperson said repeated attempts of infiltration in north Kashmir continue to be foiled by the alert and watchful Army units based on sound intelligence, thus blunting the nefarious designs of Pakistan to foment trouble in the Valley.

