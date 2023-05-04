Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 4 (ANI): Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur and flag marches are being held to control the situation after violence erupted in parts of the State during an agitation on May 3.

Violence had broken out in areas of Churachandpur, Imphal and KPI and the Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned on the night of May 3 and on May 4 according to the Indian Army.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Meets Wrestlers After Scuffle Between Grapplers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar, Says Will Take Action (Watch Video).

"Responding to the request of civil administration in Manipur, Army/Assam Rifles immediately deployed an adequate number of columns for Area Domination in all affected areas in the evening of May 3. Actions to evacuate maximum people to safer areas and restore law and order are underway," the Indian Army said.

Indian Army and Assam Rifles undertook major rescue operations to evacuate more than 7500 civilians of all communities relentlessly throughout the night to restore law and order in Manipur, it said

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse in May 2023: What Is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse? Know Date, Time and Other Details About Chandra Grahan Happening This Month.

Columns of Army and Assam Rifles with State police intervened to control the situation the night.

The violence was arrested by the morning, a defence spokesperson said.

Approximately 4000 people have provided shelter in various places in the Army, Assam Rifles and state government premises.

Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control and more people are being shifted from the violence-hit locations to safer places, a defence spokesperson said.

The Army said efforts were being made to evacuate a maximum number of people to safer areas and restore law and order.

Amid incidents of fighting among youths and volunteers of different communities, State government on May 3 suspended Internet services in the entire State for the next five days and imposed a curfew under Section 144 CrPC in various districts with immediate effect.

Violence broke out on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur tp protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)