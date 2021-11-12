Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-Charge of Southern Command, Lieutenant General J S Nain on Friday visited Jaisalmer military station and reviewed the operational preparedness of the formations defending the western borders in the desert sector.

Lt Gen Nain had reached Jaisalmer on a two-day visit which ended on Friday.

He was also briefed by senior formation commanders on various military aspects, defence spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said in a statement.

He said the Army Commander witnessed Manoeuvre Battle Actions of Mechanised Formations in a fluid battlefield environment and the operationalisation of future technologies in conduct of military operations at the tactical and operational level.

The Army Commander exhorted all ranks to be constantly prepared for any challenge, remain professionally sound and competent and constantly evolve tactics, technics and procedures to fight the "Future Wars", the spokesperson said.

He also visited the units located in Jaisalmer Military Station, interacted with the troops and appreciated the efforts put in by all ranks in maintaining a high state of morale and operational readiness at all times.

Lt Gen Nain also inaugurated a newly built Sainik Institute in Jaisalmer Military Station as part of the welfare programme for all ranks and their families.

