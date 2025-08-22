Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Amid ongoing voter list controversy across the nation, around 43 voter ID cards, including some burnt, were recovered near Union Minister Virendra Kumar's residence in Tikamgarh, prompting the district administration to order a probe into the matter.

The matter came to light after Member of Parliament (MP) Representative Vivek Chaturvedi found those voter IDs near the Union Minister's residence, along with garbage, and informed the administration.

Tikamgarh Collector Vivek Shrotriya told ANI, "Tehsildar received information that there are a few voter ID cards lying at a place near the street connecting the circuit house to the city area. Acting on the info, he recovered those voter ID cards, and I ordered an investigation into the matter. Prima Facie, it appeared that these are old and undistributed voter IDs. When we contacted the persons whose voter IDs were found, it came to light that they already had voter IDs with the same EPIC number."

Therefore, it appears that these are old voter ID cards, and all individuals whose cards were found currently possess their Voter IDs. Though further investigation into the matter is underway to ascertain if there are any other issues, the collector said.

"We are trying to find who has kept all these old voter IDs and why. So far, we have not received any clue about misuse of these voter IDs, and if any evidence is found, then it will be investigated," he added.

MP Representative Vivek Chaturvedi told ANI, "On August 19, we were walking towards the Civil Line market from the minister's residence, and we found several voter ID cards lying on the ground. Among them, one card belonged to Ward 25, from where one of our friends who was with me at that moment had contested the councillor election. The voter ID cards seemed suspicious, so I immediately called the Tehsildar. He, along with his colleagues, reached the spot and recovered 43 voter ID cards. Additionally, two voter ID cards were burnt, and garbage was also spread along with them. It was a serious matter of concern to find voter ID cards near the Minister's residence."

After that, the CCTV footage was checked and found that the voter IDs were thrown from the house of a health department employee living in the neighbourhood of the minister. There are several questions about how it reached there, whether it was misused or not and suddenly throwing them in the open is also a matter of concern, he said, adding that the district administration is thoroughly investigating the matter. (ANI)

